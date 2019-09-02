CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI) is Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the quarter. CAI International makes up approximately 1.9% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.62% of CAI International worth $7,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in CAI International by 269.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in CAI International by 5.4% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 23,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in CAI International by 11.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of CAI International by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAI International in the 1st quarter worth $3,918,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of CAI International in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE CAI traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.18. The stock had a trading volume of 84,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,513. CAI International Inc has a 12 month low of $17.87 and a 12 month high of $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $368.96 million, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.27.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.16). CAI International had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $105.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CAI International Inc will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

