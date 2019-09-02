Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) PT Raised to $225.00 at Morgan Stanley

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $168.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. OTR Global lowered shares of Burlington Stores to a positive rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $196.75.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $202.49 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $136.30 and a one year high of $209.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.27.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 171.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fred Hand sold 6,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $1,158,529.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,174,109.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total transaction of $3,303,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,114,212.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,458 shares of company stock valued at $6,630,907 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.9% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 577,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 29.7% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,824,000 after acquiring an additional 37,787 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.4% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 39,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

