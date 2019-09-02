Brokerages Set Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) Price Target at $63.10

Shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.10.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ITGR shares. ValuEngine cut Integer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus lowered their target price on Integer from $90.00 to $4.29 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Integer alerts:

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total transaction of $481,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,940.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Integer in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Integer in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Integer in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Integer in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Integer in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITGR traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.40. 124,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,536. Integer has a 52-week low of $67.72 and a 52-week high of $92.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. Integer had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $314.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Integer’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Integer will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.