Brokerages Set Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Target Price at $47.95

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.38.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CIEN. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ciena from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ciena from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

In other news, VP James Frodsham sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $86,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $41,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,789 shares of company stock worth $3,754,587 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,769,554 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,005,000 after purchasing an additional 206,985 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CIEN stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.93. 2,195,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,754,296. Ciena has a twelve month low of $27.21 and a twelve month high of $46.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Ciena had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ciena will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.