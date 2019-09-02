Brokerages Expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.74 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) will post sales of $37.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $37.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.73 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year sales of $131.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.40 million to $133.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $158.56 million, with estimates ranging from $156.50 million to $162.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sunnova Energy International.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOVA shares. Bank of America started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $213,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVA traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,327. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

