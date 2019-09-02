Brokerages Expect Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.18. Primo Water posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Primo Water.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.01 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRMW shares. BidaskClub downgraded Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on Primo Water from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $18.00 price objective on Primo Water and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

In other news, Director Susan E. Cates acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.23 per share, for a total transaction of $61,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,968 shares in the company, valued at $354,278.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,459 shares of company stock valued at $77,820. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Primo Water by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Primo Water by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,257,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,619,000 after buying an additional 44,543 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Primo Water by 77,911.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 7,012 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Primo Water by 7.9% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRMW traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.23. 143,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.62. Primo Water has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $20.60.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

