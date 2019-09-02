Brokerages Expect NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings per share of $1.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.42. NVIDIA reported earnings per share of $1.84 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 21st.

On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full year earnings of $5.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.08 to $5.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $7.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, August 16th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer set a $190.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Summit Redstone lowered NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.40.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $366,726.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 239,710 shares in the company, valued at $39,314,837.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.97, for a total value of $2,489,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,577,286.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,236 shares of company stock worth $19,060,326. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 48.0% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 3,792 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 11.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,690 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $1,699,000. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $514,000. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $167.51. 6,722,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,046,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 8.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.41. The company has a market cap of $101.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.07. NVIDIA has a one year low of $124.46 and a one year high of $292.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

