Brokerages Expect National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to Post $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) will report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for National-Oilwell Varco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.16. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $1.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow National-Oilwell Varco.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 63.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Griffin Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.79.

NYSE NOV traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,785,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,099,001. National-Oilwell Varco has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -255.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -250.00%.

In other news, insider Joseph W. Rovig sold 22,640 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $415,896.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,936.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 4,750 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $99,845.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,853.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOV. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 385.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 250.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 375.4% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 33.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

