Brokerages Expect Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Liquidia Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the lowest is ($0.66). Liquidia Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.84) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidia Technologies will report full year earnings of ($2.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($1.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($1.92). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Liquidia Technologies.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.25. Liquidia Technologies had a negative return on equity of 134.64% and a negative net margin of 1,962.91%. The company had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.69 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LQDA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liquidia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Liquidia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.35.

In other news, SVP Timothy Albury sold 6,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $40,572.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OZ Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,138,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 16,453 shares during the last quarter. Canaan Partners VIII LLC grew its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Canaan Partners VIII LLC now owns 2,597,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,561,000 after acquiring an additional 34,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

LQDA traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $4.06. The company had a trading volume of 75,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,745. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.17. Liquidia Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $38.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54.

Liquidia Technologies Company Profile

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

