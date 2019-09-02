Brokerages Expect KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $460.13 Million

Brokerages expect KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) to post $460.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for KKR & Co Inc’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $525.30 million and the lowest is $407.10 million. KKR & Co Inc reported sales of $491.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for KKR & Co Inc.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays began coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup set a $34.00 target price on KKR & Co Inc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.81.

KKR & Co Inc stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.84. 1,275,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,736,539. KKR & Co Inc has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $28.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $2,619,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 73,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,698.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 9,149,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $279,255,192.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

