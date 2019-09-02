Brokerages Expect Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) to Post $4.63 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Humana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.04. Humana posted earnings per share of $4.58 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full year earnings of $17.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.50 to $17.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $18.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.50 to $18.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Humana.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 22.47%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Humana from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Humana from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Humana to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Humana from $266.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.69.

In related news, insider Brian P. Leclaire sold 7,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.70, for a total value of $2,097,138.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 287.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 1,110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUM traded up $3.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $283.21. The company had a trading volume of 598,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,741. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.85. Humana has a 12-month low of $225.65 and a 12-month high of $355.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Humana’s payout ratio is 15.12%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Humana (HUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.