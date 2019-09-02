Brokerages Expect Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $439.75 Million

Analysts forecast that Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) will announce $439.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Eaton Vance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $436.82 million to $443.03 million. Eaton Vance reported sales of $435.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton Vance will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eaton Vance.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $431.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.98 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EV. Bank of America cut Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eaton Vance from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Eaton Vance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.57.

Shares of EV traded up $0.64 on Monday, reaching $43.12. The stock had a trading volume of 844,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 11.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.41. Eaton Vance has a 12-month low of $32.28 and a 12-month high of $54.30.

Eaton Vance announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 10th that authorizes the company to buyback 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.61%.

In other news, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 3,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $165,553.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leo I. Higdon, Jr. sold 4,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total value of $216,414.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance by 295.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Eaton Vance by 127.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 901 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance by 59.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance by 155.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

