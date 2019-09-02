Brokerages Expect Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts predict that Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) will report $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Camtek’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.14. Camtek reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Camtek will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Camtek had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $34.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CAMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

CAMT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,416. Camtek has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average is $9.03. The firm has a market cap of $330.32 million, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from Camtek’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Camtek’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Camtek in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 55,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 24,202 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Camtek by 47.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 862,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 277,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Camtek in the first quarter valued at about $390,000. 27.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

