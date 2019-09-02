Brokerages Expect Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) to Post -$0.31 EPS

Analysts expect Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the highest is $0.10. Arcturus Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($1.01). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.76). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.46. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.75% and a negative net margin of 50.32%. The company had revenue of $10.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 million.

ARCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Chardan Capital set a $18.00 price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $11.23. The stock had a trading volume of 15,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,232. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average of $7.78. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 2.36.

In related news, CFO Andy Sassine bought 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell bought 9,113 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,696.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highline Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 356.6% during the second quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. now owns 217,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 170,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 23.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $128,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 8.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after acquiring an additional 77,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 102.8% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 129,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 65,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

