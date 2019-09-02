Brokerages Anticipate Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.72 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) to announce $39.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Livongo Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.43 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Livongo Health will report full year sales of $157.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $156.12 million to $158.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $271.04 million, with estimates ranging from $260.01 million to $274.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Livongo Health.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Livongo Health in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Livongo Health in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Livongo Health in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Livongo Health in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Livongo Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Livongo Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

Shares of LVGO stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.64. 673,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,941. Livongo Health has a fifty-two week low of $29.52 and a fifty-two week high of $45.68.

In related news, Director Hemant Taneja acquired 2,678,571 shares of Livongo Health stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $74,999,988.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ab (Publ) Kinnevik acquired 3,141,795 shares of Livongo Health stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $87,970,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Livongo Health

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

