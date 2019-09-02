Brokerages Anticipate Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) will report sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63 billion. Avangrid posted sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full year sales of $6.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.33 billion to $6.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.47 billion to $7.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on AGR. Citigroup cut Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. ValuEngine cut Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. KeyCorp began coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Avangrid and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

In related news, Director Teresa A. Herbert acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.95 per share, for a total transaction of $48,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Avangrid by 1.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 15.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 4.2% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 1.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 13.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

AGR stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.54. The stock had a trading volume of 385,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.12. Avangrid has a 52 week low of $45.81 and a 52 week high of $53.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.64%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

