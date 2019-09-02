British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Shares of British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) rose 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.30 and last traded at $6.30, approximately 17,679 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 86,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

BTLCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut British Land from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded British Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average of $7.18.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

