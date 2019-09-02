BriaCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $347.00 (BRIA)

BriaCoin (CURRENCY:BRIA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. BriaCoin has a market capitalization of $62,743.00 and approximately $347.00 worth of BriaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BriaCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0844 or 0.00000816 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BriaCoin has traded 39.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,016.15 or 2.22566208 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00022152 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

BriaCoin Coin Profile

BriaCoin (BRIA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2016. BriaCoin’s total supply is 743,431 coins. BriaCoin’s official Twitter account is @briacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . BriaCoin’s official website is briacoin.com

Buying and Selling BriaCoin

BriaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BriaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BriaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BriaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

