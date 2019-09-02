BOX (NYSE:BOX) Lowered to Hold at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $22.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BOX. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $17.00 price target on shares of BOX and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of BOX to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. First Analysis lowered shares of BOX from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of BOX from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Shares of BOX opened at $14.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. BOX has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $25.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.36.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 20.29% and a negative return on equity of 462.37%. The firm had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BOX will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $270,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,084,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,538,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Josh Stein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $363,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,284.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the second quarter worth $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the first quarter worth $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 756.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the second quarter worth $61,000. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

