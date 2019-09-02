Bottos (BTO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.49 Million

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Bottos has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. Bottos has a total market cap of $3.49 million and approximately $624,373.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bottos token can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, OTCBTC, BigONE and LBank.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00038337 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $482.52 or 0.04662429 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000199 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000069 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Bottos Token Profile

Bottos (BTO) is a token. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 545,990,153 tokens. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos . The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org

Buying and Selling Bottos

Bottos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Bibox, OTCBTC, BigONE, LBank, IDEX, Gate.io and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

