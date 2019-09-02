Boralex (TSE:BLX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.23

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.23 and traded as high as $20.79. Boralex shares last traded at $20.68, with a volume of 185,200 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on BLX shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Boralex from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Boralex from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Boralex from C$23.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.71.

The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a PE ratio of -145.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$20.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.23.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

