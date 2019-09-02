BOMB Price Down 28.5% Over Last 7 Days (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded down 28.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BOMB token can currently be bought for approximately $2.83 or 0.00028991 BTC on exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $2.71 million and $378,004.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BOMB Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 958,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 957,804 tokens. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

BOMB Token Trading

BOMB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

