Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 673,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 151,452 shares during the period. Blackstone Mortgage Trust makes up approximately 2.5% of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc owned about 0.50% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $23,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 323.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 280,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after acquiring an additional 214,489 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 25,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 32,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. 56.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on BXMT. ValuEngine lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.83.

In related news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $32,354.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,084.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $26,529.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,101.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,898 shares of company stock valued at $103,529 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BXMT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.80. The stock had a trading volume of 721,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,930. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.52. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $30.84 and a 12 month high of $36.77.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $106.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.