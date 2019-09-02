Blackrock Maryland Municipal (NYSEAMERICAN:BZM) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Blackrock Maryland Municipal (NYSEAMERICAN:BZM) were up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.42 and last traded at $14.42, approximately 240 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.27.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

About Blackrock Maryland Municipal (NYSEAMERICAN:BZM)

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end municipal bond fund. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and Maryland personal income taxes. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax) and Maryland personal income taxes.

