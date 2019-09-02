Blackmoon Market Capitalization Tops $17.06 Million (BMC)

Blackmoon (CURRENCY:BMC) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Blackmoon token can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00004125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Liqui, Bancor Network and Tidex. In the last week, Blackmoon has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Blackmoon has a total market cap of $17.06 million and $4,503.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009689 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00219079 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.56 or 0.01300203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00088771 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00017819 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Blackmoon Profile

Blackmoon’s genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG . The official website for Blackmoon is www.blackmooncrypto.com . The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Blackmoon

Blackmoon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, Tidex and Liqui. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blackmoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blackmoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blackmoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

