Bitradio (BRO) Trading 4.1% Higher Over Last Week

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Cryptohub. Bitradio has a total market cap of $111,250.00 and $22.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitradio has traded up 4.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00015030 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000069 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 47.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000146 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 12,833,299 coins and its circulating supply is 7,833,295 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptohub and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

