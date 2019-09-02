Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $2.38 billion and approximately $323.60 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for about $133.24 or 0.01311458 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsquare, WazirX, Altcoin Trader and Bitkub.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009880 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00221696 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00018438 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00089820 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00021592 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 17,854,986 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

Bitcoin SV can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bit-Z, FCoin, Bitrue, Bibox, Coinsuper, CoinEx, DragonEX, MBAex, Bitbns, Poloniex, YoBit, CoinBene, Bithumb, Trade Satoshi, Korbit, Koinex, Kucoin, Coinsquare, Coinbit, BX Thailand, IDAX, Gate.io, Hotbit, Bittrex, Huobi, BigONE, WazirX, ZB.COM, OTCBTC, Cobinhood, HitBTC, Bitkub, CoinZest, Binance, Kraken, Altcoin Trader, SouthXchange, Indodax, Bitfinex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

