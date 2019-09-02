Bitcoin Interest (BCI) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3,316.00

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Bitcoin Interest has a market cap of $1.07 million and $3,316.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0584 or 0.00000586 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Exrates, Bitfinex and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00460545 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00107156 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003224 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002296 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Bitfinex and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

