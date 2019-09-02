Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.86 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) will report $70.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $71.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $70.29 million. Benefitfocus posted sales of $61.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full-year sales of $297.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $294.96 million to $306.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $346.46 million, with estimates ranging from $325.96 million to $370.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Benefitfocus.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.51 million. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James set a $30.00 target price on Benefitfocus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Benefitfocus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.45.

Shares of BNFT stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.12. 185,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,358. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.12 million, a PE ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 1.30. Benefitfocus has a twelve month low of $22.82 and a twelve month high of $60.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.90.

In related news, CFO Lou Anne Gilmore sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $27,400.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,836.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Benefitfocus by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 153.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

Featured Story: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Benefitfocus (BNFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.