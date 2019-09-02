Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Stock Position Raised by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 501.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,480 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $6,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAX. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 2.0% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 4.0% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 0.7% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 price objective on Baxter International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Baxter International to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Baxter International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on Baxter International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Baxter International from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.27.

In other news, Director James R. Gavin III sold 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total value of $696,658.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,871.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $47,712.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,023 shares in the company, valued at $725,990.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,863 shares of company stock worth $847,608. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baxter International stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.95. 3,001,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,901,567. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00. Baxter International Inc has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $88.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.22.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

