Bata Price Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 39.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. During the last week, Bata has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Bata coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. Bata has a total market cap of $48,804.00 and $250.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bata alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.80 or 0.00645605 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00011016 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00015859 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000045 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000591 BTC.

About Bata

BTA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,484 coins. The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bata is www.bata.io . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bata

Bata can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.