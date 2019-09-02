Baron Oil (LON:BOIL) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.07

Baron Oil PLC (LON:BOIL)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.06. Baron Oil shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 500,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 million and a P/E ratio of -0.35.

Baron Oil Company Profile (LON:BOIL)

Baron Oil Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves, and other related activities. It has an option to acquire a 15% working interest in the Wick prospect; and a 5% working interest in P1918 offshore license, which consists of the Colter prospect, as well as a 5% working interest in 330 and 345 onshore licenses located in the United Kingdom.

