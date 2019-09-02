Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banner Corporation is a bank holding company operating two commercial banks in five Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BANR. DA Davidson raised shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Banner in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Banner from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Banner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.91. The stock had a trading volume of 87,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,674. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.79. Banner has a fifty-two week low of $48.50 and a fifty-two week high of $66.72.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $137.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.47 million. Banner had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 10.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banner will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John R. Layman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $27,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in Banner by 716.7% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Banner during the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Banner by 6.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Banner during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Banner by 205.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

