Bank of America Begins Coverage on Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arco Platform from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Arco Platform in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.
NASDAQ ARCE opened at $48.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 179.04. Arco Platform has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Arco Platform by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,689,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,538,000 after acquiring an additional 15,585 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arco Platform by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,159,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,771,000 after buying an additional 99,989 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arco Platform by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 902,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,508,000 after buying an additional 31,261 shares during the last quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arco Platform by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC now owns 465,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,382,000 after buying an additional 30,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Arco Platform by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,570,000 after buying an additional 127,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.
Arco Platform Company Profile
Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.
