Bank of America Begins Coverage on Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arco Platform from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Arco Platform in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ ARCE opened at $48.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 179.04. Arco Platform has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.09 million during the quarter. Arco Platform had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 18.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Arco Platform will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Arco Platform by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,689,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,538,000 after acquiring an additional 15,585 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arco Platform by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,159,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,771,000 after buying an additional 99,989 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arco Platform by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 902,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,508,000 after buying an additional 31,261 shares during the last quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arco Platform by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC now owns 465,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,382,000 after buying an additional 30,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Arco Platform by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,570,000 after buying an additional 127,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

