Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $246.68

Shares of Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $246.68 and traded as high as $219.80. Balfour Beatty shares last traded at $218.60, with a volume of 739,759 shares traded.

BBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Balfour Beatty in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 245 ($3.20) price target on the stock. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 331 ($4.33).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 214.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 246.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 13.58.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. Balfour Beatty’s payout ratio is 0.31%.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile (LON:BBY)

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical installation, refurbishment and fit-out, and rail engineering services.

