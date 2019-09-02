B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Sold by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. trimmed its position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 41.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 201,528 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in B2Gold by 6.0% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,501,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,371,000 after purchasing an additional 875,271 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,738,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,706,000 after acquiring an additional 437,329 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,977,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,207,000 after acquiring an additional 63,500 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 5,778,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,927 shares during the last quarter.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTG traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $3.58. 6,460,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,230,655. B2Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.02.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $267.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.40 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BTG shares. TheStreet upgraded B2Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

B2Gold Profile

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.