Axa Property Trust (LON:APT) Trading 0.1% Higher

Axa Property Trust Limited (LON:APT)’s share price rose 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 30.20 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 30.98 ($0.40), approximately 2,306 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 3,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.95 ($0.40).

The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 29.82.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Axa Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axa Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.