AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.88.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EQH shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of AXA Equitable in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXA Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI set a $28.00 price objective on shares of AXA Equitable and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AXA Equitable from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AXA Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSE:EQH traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,622,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,755. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.33. AXA Equitable has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.21.

AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. AXA Equitable’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AXA Equitable will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. AXA Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 15.42%.

In other AXA Equitable news, insider Mark Pearson bought 49,000 shares of AXA Equitable stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.34 per share, with a total value of $996,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Axa sold 40,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $834,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AXA Equitable by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,017,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744,780 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AXA Equitable by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,462,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,745,196 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AXA Equitable by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,928,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,408,000 after purchasing an additional 12,907,089 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AXA Equitable by 8.7% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,286,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in AXA Equitable by 18.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,428,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,129 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXA Equitable Company Profile

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

