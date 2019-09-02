Aventus (AVT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $17,269.00

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Aventus has traded down 15.8% against the dollar. One Aventus token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Gatecoin, Ethfinex and OKEx. Aventus has a market cap of $639,946.00 and approximately $17,269.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00220271 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.40 or 0.01296028 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000611 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00088541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00017676 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Aventus Profile

Aventus was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aventus is aventus.io . Aventus’ official message board is blog.aventus.io . Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aventus

Aventus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, Mercatox, Ethfinex, HitBTC, IDEX and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aventus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aventus using one of the exchanges listed above.

