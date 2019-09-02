Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) is Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s 4th Largest Position

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA reduced its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 3.6% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $33,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 411.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 42,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 34,216 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,299,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,354,000 after acquiring an additional 49,730 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,258,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $819,520,000 after purchasing an additional 496,843 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 621.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,435 shares during the period. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 89.6% in the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 16,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $169.84. The stock had a trading volume of 784,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $121.40 and a 52 week high of $172.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 57.98%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Dermot J. O’brien sold 1,771 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $286,972.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.00.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

