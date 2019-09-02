Auroracoin Market Capitalization Achieves $430,968.00 (AUR)

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Auroracoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, ISX, YoBit and Bittrex. Auroracoin has a total market capitalization of $430,968.00 and approximately $550.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Auroracoin has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020891 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002299 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00158294 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,411.55 or 1.00644184 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003789 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002939 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000399 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Auroracoin Profile

AUR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. The official message board for Auroracoin is auroraspjall.is . Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Auroracoin is auroracoin.is . The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Auroracoin

Auroracoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit, ISX and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auroracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auroracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

