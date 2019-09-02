AUB Group Ltd (AUB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 4th

AUB Group Ltd (ASX:AUB) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.325 per share on Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th.
The firm has a market cap of $829.11 million and a PE ratio of 16.25. AUB Group has a 12 month low of A$10.15 ($7.20) and a 12 month high of A$15.10 ($10.71). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$11.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.09.
AUB Group Company Profile
