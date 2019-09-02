AUB Group Ltd (AUB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 4th

AUB Group Ltd (ASX:AUB) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.325 per share on Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $829.11 million and a PE ratio of 16.25. AUB Group has a 12 month low of A$10.15 ($7.20) and a 12 month high of A$15.10 ($10.71). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$11.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Get AUB Group alerts:

AUB Group Company Profile

AUB Group Limited provides insurance broking, underwriting, and risk services in Australasia. The company operates insurance broking networks represented by approximately 100 businesses, as well as distributes ancillary products; and underwrites, distributes, and manages insurance products and portfolios on behalf of licensed insurance companies.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for AUB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AUB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.