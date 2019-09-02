Atlas Protocol (ATP) Achieves Market Cap of $85.47 Million

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Atlas Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0332 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and Gate.io. Atlas Protocol has a market cap of $85.47 million and $7.19 million worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded up 13.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009942 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00222134 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.24 or 0.01312390 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000157 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00018454 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00089584 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00021920 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,065,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Atlas Protocol Token Trading

Atlas Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

