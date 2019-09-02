Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Receives $66.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAWW. BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $297,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,177.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 273.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 34.9% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 343.3% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 35.1% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

NASDAQ:AAWW traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,168. The company has a market cap of $668.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.04. Atlas Air Worldwide has a one year low of $24.46 and a one year high of $65.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.39 and its 200-day moving average is $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $663.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.31 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

