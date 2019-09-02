ATLANT Tops 24 Hour Volume of $167.00 (ATL)

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One ATLANT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000221 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, Exrates and Mercatox. ATLANT has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $167.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ATLANT has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009694 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00219867 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.73 or 0.01291674 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00088270 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00017707 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000401 BTC.

ATLANT Token Profile

ATLANT’s genesis date was July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io . The official message board for ATLANT is medium.com/@atlantio . The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ATLANT Token Trading

ATLANT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, Mercatox, OKEx, Exrates and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATLANT using one of the exchanges listed above.

