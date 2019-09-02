ATLANT (ATL) Price Up 7.7% This Week

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. In the last seven days, ATLANT has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. ATLANT has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $134.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATLANT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx, YoBit and Exrates.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00220366 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.34 or 0.01345038 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000157 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00090106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00017929 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000398 BTC.

About ATLANT

ATLANT’s launch date was July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ATLANT is medium.com/@atlantio . ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io

ATLANT Token Trading

ATLANT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Exrates, YoBit and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATLANT using one of the exchanges listed above.

