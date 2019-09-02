Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $188.00

Atalaya Mining PLC (LON:ATYM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 188 ($2.46) and last traded at GBX 189 ($2.47), with a volume of 10886 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 190 ($2.48).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 206.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 215.58. The company has a market cap of $259.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops metal properties in Europe. It holds a 100% interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in Andalucía, Spain. The company was formerly known as EMED Mining Public Limited and changed its name to Atalaya Mining Plc in October 2015.

