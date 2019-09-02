Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Announces $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Arrow Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years.

NASDAQ AROW opened at $32.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $468.54 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.60. Arrow Financial has a 1 year low of $30.45 and a 1 year high of $39.55.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 27.06%.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other Arrow Financial news, SVP David S. Demarco sold 1,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $59,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary C. Dake sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $113,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

