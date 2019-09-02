Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) PT Set at €9.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.25 ($9.59) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Baader Bank set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. HSBC set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €8.80 ($10.23) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.40 ($10.93) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €8.69 ($10.10).

Shares of Aroundtown stock opened at €7.57 ($8.80) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.47, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.50. Aroundtown has a 52-week low of €6.98 ($8.12) and a 52-week high of €7.92 ($9.20). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €7.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of €7.43.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties.

