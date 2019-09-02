ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $803.73 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) will post sales of $803.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $787.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $814.10 million. ArcBest reported sales of $826.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full year sales of $3.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.03). ArcBest had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $771.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ARCB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ArcBest from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Cowen upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of ArcBest from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 target price on shares of ArcBest and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ArcBest has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 81,746.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 744,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,933,000 after acquiring an additional 743,894 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,612,000. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 2,419.2% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 170,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 163,710 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 6,072.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 111,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 109,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 33.3% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 395,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,107,000 after acquiring an additional 98,634 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARCB stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.61. 79,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,092. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.93. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $24.68 and a 12-month high of $51.45. The stock has a market cap of $755.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.29%.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

